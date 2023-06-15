Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Declines By 94.7%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 66,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.61.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($219.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.87.
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
