Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Decreases By 50.0%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

