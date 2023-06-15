Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Grows By 32.9%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 20,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

