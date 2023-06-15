Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Rises By 149.7%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the May 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Enertopia Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of ENRT stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Enertopia has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
Enertopia Company Profile
