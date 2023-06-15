Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Drops By 27.9%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 409,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enservco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

