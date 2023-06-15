Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Increases By 148.0%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the May 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.3 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $19.38 during trading hours on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers.

