Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Rises By 122.9%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the May 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

FEM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,336. The firm has a market cap of $447.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 136.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.