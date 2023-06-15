Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Rises By 122.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the May 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
FEM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,336. The firm has a market cap of $447.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.
About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
