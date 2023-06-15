Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Rises By 122.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the May 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

FEM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,336. The firm has a market cap of $447.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 136.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

