Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Increases By 33.3%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852. The company has a market cap of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.