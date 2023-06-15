Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Rises By 31.5%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Price Performance

GEODF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

About Geodrill

(Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.