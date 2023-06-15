Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Rises By 31.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

GEODF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

