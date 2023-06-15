Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declines By 55.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODO stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

