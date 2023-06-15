Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Declines By 59.5%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HeartBeam Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HeartBeam stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 5,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650. HeartBeam has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

