Short Interest in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW) Rises By 35.6%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOACW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,382. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Innovative International Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOACW. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

