Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Expands By 35.8%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 161,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 364,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

