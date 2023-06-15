Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Rises By 199.0%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 199.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
MJDLF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 10,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
