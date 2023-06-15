Short Interest in Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Drops By 75.5%

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ocean Thermal Energy Price Performance
Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Ocean Thermal Energy
