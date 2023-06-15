Short Interest in Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Drops By 75.5%

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corp. engages in the building, owning, and operation of renewable energy systems. The firm develops projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. Its technology includes Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion, and Seawater and Lake Water Air Conditioning.

