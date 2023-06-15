Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Drops By 23.7%

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,885,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 5,092,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

PetroChina Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS PCCYF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

