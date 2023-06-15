Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Rises By 180.0%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Trading Up 1.7 %

PHAR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $807.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.67 and a beta of 0.27. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.