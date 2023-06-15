Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Expands By 172.6%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the May 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 56,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,960. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.