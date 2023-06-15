Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Decreases By 20.1%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 1.4 %

STTK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,931. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 13,649.65%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

