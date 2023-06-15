Short Interest in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Declines By 44.4%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

SSIC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

