Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Expands By 54.2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
STSBF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,272. South Star Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.
About South Star Battery Metals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.