Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Expands By 54.2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STSBF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,272. South Star Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

