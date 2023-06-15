Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Declines By 20.4%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,093.0 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF remained flat at $45.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.49. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.82 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

