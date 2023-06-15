Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Declines By 46.4%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.8 %

STRT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 3,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.19. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

