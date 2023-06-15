Short Interest in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Decreases By 24.2%

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth $10,927,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $10,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 780,249 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

