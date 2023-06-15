Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Grows By 97.7%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $391,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

