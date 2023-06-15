Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 27.4%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About The Coretec Group
