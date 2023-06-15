Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Increases By 20.3%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of TKYMF stock remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

