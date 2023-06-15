Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Increases By 20.3%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TKYMF stock remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
