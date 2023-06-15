Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Increases By 70.8%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.7 days.

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

