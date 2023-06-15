Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Up 9.1%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 10,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 15,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

