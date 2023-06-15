Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 379,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 761,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $888.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

