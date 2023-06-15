SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $234.47 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $234.47 million and approximately $36.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.19412468 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $35,027,595.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

