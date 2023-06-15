SingularityNET Trading 21.2% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $246.54 million and approximately $32.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,570.16 or 1.00024610 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.19412468 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $35,027,595.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

