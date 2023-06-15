SKALE Network (SKL) Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $107.50 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,535,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

