SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

