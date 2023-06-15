Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.20

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 3484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDXAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

