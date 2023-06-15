SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.32

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.32 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.05 ($0.24). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 18.78 ($0.23), with a volume of 3,707,725 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £568.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,896.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.11.

In other SolGold news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £89,600 ($112,112.11). 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

