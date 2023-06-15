Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.28. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 3,045 shares changing hands.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of 138.53 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sono-Tek by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

