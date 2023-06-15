SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $156,000.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $6,100.38.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 27,558,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,842,157. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

