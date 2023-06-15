Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Down 2.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.10 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.32). Approximately 11,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 299,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Southern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £34.76 million, a P/E ratio of 315.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

