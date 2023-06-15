Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 314,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,993. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

