SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of FLRN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 284,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

