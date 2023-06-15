SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,622,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

