SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Trading 2.9% Higher

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70. 22,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,253% from the average session volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

SPDR S&P Internet ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About SPDR S&P Internet ETF

The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

