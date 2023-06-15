SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Trading 2.9% Higher

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70. 22,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,253% from the average session volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.
About SPDR S&P Internet ETF
The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB)
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.