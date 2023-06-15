Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.22

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.05) to GBX 4,265 ($53.37) in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Spectris Increases Dividend

About Spectris

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2783 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

