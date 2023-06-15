St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

