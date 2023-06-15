Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,632. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

