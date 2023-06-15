Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Starbucks worth $173,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 440,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

