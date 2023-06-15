STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $134.91 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $134.91 million and $638,162.76 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

