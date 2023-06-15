Steem Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.40 million and $1.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,380.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00292694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00526823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00059445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00411871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,538,067 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

