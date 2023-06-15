Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.78 and last traded at C$44.31. Approximately 268,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 191,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.25.

Stelco Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

About Stelco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

